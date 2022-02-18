‘Driving test for issuance of license not in consonance with law’

The Court of Additional Special Mobile Magistrate (Traffic) Srinagar presided over by Shabir Ahmad Malik said that instant application has been filed by applicant Naveed Bukhtiyar through counsel advocate Badrul Duja wherein that driving tests are not held as per rules laid down.

“It has been alleged that the RTO Kashmir and all the ARTOs within the Kashmir Division are not conducting the Driving Test for issuance of Driving Licenses in consonance with the rules laid down under Motor Vehicles Act,” the court observed.