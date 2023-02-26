Exorbitant poultry rates take toll on consumers in Srinagar

“Authorities must increase market checking as poultry sellers are taking us for a ride. How can people afford to have poultry when rates are skyrocketing? If there is a department to check the rates, why is no one following the orders? As there is no check, poultry traders are not abiding by government-designated rates,” said Adil Ahmad, a local from Downtown.

The locals said that when they go to buy the poultry, they have to waste time in heated arguments for no reason. They said if strict measures are put in place, they will not have to go through inconvenience.