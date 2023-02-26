Exorbitant poultry rates take toll on consumers in Srinagar

Srinagar, Feb 26: Selling of poultry at higher rates than government-designated rates is taking heavy toll on consumers across Srinagar.
Consumers said that unchecked rates have been burning a hole in their pockets in absence of any regulation. The consumers complain that despite fixing the rate of chicken at Rs 125 per Kilogram, the sellers are resorting to overcharging.
Greater Kashmir received complaints about the higher rates of chicken from various are including Dalgate, Hazratbal, Downtown, and uptown areas of Srinagar.
“Authorities must increase market checking as poultry sellers are taking us for a ride. How can people afford to have poultry when rates are skyrocketing? If there is a department to check the rates, why is no one following the orders? As there is no check, poultry traders are not abiding by government-designated rates,” said Adil Ahmad, a local from Downtown.
The locals said that when they go to buy the poultry, they have to waste time in heated arguments for no reason. They said if strict measures are put in place, they will not have to go through inconvenience.
“Whenever I go to buy chicken, the poultry dealers sells it at higher prices than designated by authorities. It is always 20-30 rupees higher than government rates. When we ask about the rate list, they don’t listen to us,” said Showket Ahmed, a local from Hazratbal.
The locals complained that the chicken is being sold between Rs 150-165 rupees in various localities in Srinagar, which is burning a hole in their pockets. Talking to Greater Kashmir, Director of Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs, Abdul Salaam Mir said that they have cracked down on the shopkeepers violating the government-designated rate list.
“We will press our teams on the ground to keep the rates in check. We have sealed many shops that are selling poultry at higher rates,” Mir said.