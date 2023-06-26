‘In Srinagar, 95 percent of theft cases linked to drugs’

Speaking at a seminar on International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, DC Srinagar Mohammad Aijaz said that thefts were very uncommon in Srinagar a decade ago, but were common now. “Recently, I received data from police and when I went through the data, it was shocking to find that most of the thefts, to the tune of 95 percent, have an angle of drugs,” he said.

He said that the crime graph in Srinagar and other districts was also on rise and much of it could be attributed to drugs. “Heinous crimes are taking place, which used to be unheard of in this part of the world,” he said.