‘In Srinagar, 95 percent of theft cases linked to drugs’

Srinagar, June 26: In a stark revelation, the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar today said that an overwhelming proportion of crimes in Srinagar and across Kashmir are linked to drugs. He said, data has shown that 95 percent of thefts are substance abuse related.
Speaking at a seminar on International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, DC Srinagar Mohammad Aijaz said that thefts were very uncommon in Srinagar a decade ago, but were common now. “Recently, I received data from police and when I went through the data, it was shocking to find that most of the thefts, to the tune of 95 percent, have an angle of drugs,” he said.
He said that the crime graph in Srinagar and other districts was also on rise and much of it could be attributed to drugs. “Heinous crimes are taking place, which used to be unheard of in this part of the world,” he said.
While speaking about the response of the Government towards the menace of substance abuse, he said, the Mission Wapsi treated those addicted to substances as victims and the peddlers as criminals. “We have zero tolerance towards peddling and have booked 35 peddlers under Public Safety Act (PSA) in the last year,” he said. In addition, the DC said that more than 200 FIRs had been registered in drug related cases.
He stressed on the need to have collaborative efforts in tackling addiction. “The Union Home Ministry has established Coordination Centers in various states to share information and learning on narcotics,” he said.
“This fight needs to be fought at a number of places, inside Srinagar and outside also, in other districts, other states & other countries,” he said.