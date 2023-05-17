KU workshop aims to give tech boost to J&K's biodiversity conservation

The training is being imparted during a three-day workshop organised by Centre of Research for Development (CORD), University of Kashmir, in collaboration with Atal Incubation Center (AIC-CCMB), Laboratory for the Conservation of Endangered Species (LaCONES-CCMB), IKP Knowledge Park Hyderabad, and RECL Jammu in the newly-established Conservation Science and Innovation Laboratory (CoSI Lab) at the CORD.

The workshop will cover the theoretical and practical aspects of eDNA isolation, single-species detection using qPCR and multi-species detection using next-generation sequencing from different types of environmental samples such as soil, water, and air, the organisers said.