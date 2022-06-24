Rajbagh hit-and-run case: Two juveniles apprehended, their fathers arrested

The victim, 36-year-old Bashir Ahmad Bhat from Drugmulla Kupwara was hit by an unknown vehicle in Rajbagh.

Police on Friday apprehended two juveniles involved in an alleged hit-and-run accident in which a youth from Kupwara was killed in Rajbagh area of Srinagar and arrested their fathers for giving the vehicle to the minors. @SrinagarPolice/Twitter