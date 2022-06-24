Srinagar

Rajbagh hit-and-run case: Two juveniles apprehended, their fathers arrested

The victim, 36-year-old Bashir Ahmad Bhat from Drugmulla Kupwara was hit by an unknown vehicle in Rajbagh.
Rajbagh hit-and-run case: Two juveniles apprehended, their fathers arrested
Police on Friday apprehended two juveniles involved in an alleged hit-and-run accident in which a youth from Kupwara was killed in Rajbagh area of Srinagar and arrested their fathers for giving the vehicle to the minors. @SrinagarPolice/Twitter
GK Web Desk

Srinagar June 24: Police on Friday apprehended two juveniles involved in an alleged hit-and-run accident in which a youth from Kupwara was killed in Rajbagh area of Srinagar. Police also arrested the duo's fathers for giving the vehicle to the minors.

"Two Juveniles apprehended in hit & run case where one youth from kupwara died in Raj Bagh today. Dr Shamin Bhat & Fayaz Rather, fathers of both juveniles, arrested in 199A MV Act for giving vehicle to minors. Case registered at Raj Bagh PS u/s 279,304A of IPC & vehicle seized, " a police spokesman said.

The victim, 36-year-old Bashir Ahmad Bhat from Drugmulla Kupwara was hit by an unknown vehicle in Rajbagh.

He was shifted to a hospital where he was declared dead on arrival by the doctors.

Hit-and-Run Accident

Related Stories

No stories found.
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com