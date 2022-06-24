Rajbagh hit-and-run case: Two juveniles apprehended, their fathers arrested

Srinagar June 24: Police on Friday apprehended two juveniles involved in an alleged hit-and-run accident in which a youth from Kupwara was killed in Rajbagh area of Srinagar. Police also arrested the duo's fathers for giving the vehicle to the minors.
"Two Juveniles apprehended in hit & run case where one youth from kupwara died in Raj Bagh today. Dr Shamin Bhat & Fayaz Rather, fathers of both juveniles, arrested in 199A MV Act for giving vehicle to minors. Case registered at Raj Bagh PS u/s 279,304A of IPC & vehicle seized, " a police spokesman said.
The victim, 36-year-old Bashir Ahmad Bhat from Drugmulla Kupwara was hit by an unknown vehicle in Rajbagh.
He was shifted to a hospital where he was declared dead on arrival by the doctors.