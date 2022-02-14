SKIMS Bemina to resume normal activities from tomorrow

“Accordingly, it is hereby ordered that SKIMS Medical College-Hospital, Bemina shall resume normal activities with effect from Wednesday (16th February 2022),” the order, a copy of which lies with GNS, reads, adding, “The Medical Superintendent and the HODs of Clinical Departments shall ensure that normal Hospital service systems are put back in place, prior to resumption of routine activities from the aforementioned date, in the best interests of patient care.”