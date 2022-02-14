SKIMS Bemina to resume normal activities from tomorrow

Srinagar, Feb 14: Amid decline in the number of COVID-19 cases, SKIMS Medical College Bemina on Monday announced to resume normal activities from February 16.
“Pursuant to the communication issued by the Government vide No: HD/Plan/30/2022-02 dated: 14.02.2022, SKIMS Medical College Hospital, Bemina has been de-notified as COVID-19 dedicated Hospital,” reads a communication by the Principal of the College, Prof. Irfan Robbani.
“Accordingly, it is hereby ordered that SKIMS Medical College-Hospital, Bemina shall resume normal activities with effect from Wednesday (16th February 2022),” the order, a copy of which lies with GNS, reads, adding, “The Medical Superintendent and the HODs of Clinical Departments shall ensure that normal Hospital service systems are put back in place, prior to resumption of routine activities from the aforementioned date, in the best interests of patient care.”