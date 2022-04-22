Srinagar

Two non-local labourers shot at, injured in Nowgam Srinagar

The injured labourers, identity of whom was not immediately known, have been shifted to a hospital, police said.
Representational Picture
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, April 22: Militants on Friday evening fired upon two non-local labourers in the Nowgam area on Srinagar outskirts, police said.

The area was cordoned by the security forces to nab the fleeing militants.

"Terrorists fired upon two outside labourers in #Nowgam area, outskirts of #Srinagar City. Both of them have been shifted to hospital. Area #cordoned off, search going on, " a police spokesman said.

