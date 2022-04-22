Two non-local labourers shot at, injured in Nowgam Srinagar

Srinagar, April 22: Militants on Friday evening fired upon two non-local labourers in the Nowgam area on Srinagar outskirts, police said.
The injured labourers, identity of whom was not immediately known, have been shifted to a hospital, police said.
The area was cordoned by the security forces to nab the fleeing militants.
"Terrorists fired upon two outside labourers in #Nowgam area, outskirts of #Srinagar City. Both of them have been shifted to hospital. Area #cordoned off, search going on, " a police spokesman said.