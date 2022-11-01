WhatsApp bans 26 lakh bad accounts in India as amended IT rules take shape

New Delhi, Nov 1: Meta-owned WhatsApp on Tuesday said it banned over 26 lakh accounts in India in the month of September in compliance with the new IT Rules, 2021, which are now being amended to put more responsibilities on social media platforms.

The messaging platform, which has nearly 500 million users (according to third-party data) in the country, received 666 complaint reports in September in India, and the records "actioned" were 23.