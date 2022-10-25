WhatsApp in Diwali mode, goes offline for millions in India

Multiple users resorted to other messaging platforms like Telegram and even took the SMS route as they were unable to access WhatsApp -- a popular platform for millions of businesses in the festive season -- and failed to send videos, images and text on the platform.



A Meta spokesperson said in a statement that they are "aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we're working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible".



According to website outage monitor website DownDetector, over 85 per cent of people reported problems while messaging, 11 per cent while using the app, and 3 per cent while using the website.



In India, the affected cities included Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Lucknow, among others.