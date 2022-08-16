Meet Fayaz, who transformed a piece of barren land into eco-village

Meet Fayaz Ahmad Dar, an entrepreneur from the Ganderbal district who has established the first eco-village here with the desire and ambition to make a positive contribution to society while promoting and preserving the rich culture and traditions of his native place.



The first eco-village called “Sagg Eco Village” has been established in the Lar area of the Ganderbal district by Fayaz Ahmad Dar, an ecological entrepreneurship coach, sustainable development consultant, and speaker from the district.

Sagg Eco Village showcases and promotes Kashmiri culture and tradition. He spent almost three years setting up and launch the environmentally conscious business that embodies Kashmiri culture and tradition.

Sagg is presently a camping, eco-cultural, recreational, and educational complex.

Sagg, an innovative project to promote sustainable living and conserve Kashmir’s cultural and traditional legacy, is located in the foothills of the Sindh River.

The eco-village, which spans about 1.5 acres and adheres strictly to the zero-waste idea, has lovely mud cottages to stay in and an organic garden for fresh produce.

This promotes sustainable tourism.

Making the most use of space and abandoned goods decorate the path as one enters the Sagg.

Traditional hand-made items from Kashmir are widely available in homes and coffee shops. The restaurant’s simple soil floor emits a calming odour when it is moistened for mopping. Wood and wicker are used to make the seats and chairs there.

Similar to this, mud walls and floors are decorated with outmoded reed mats.