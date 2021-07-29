CT University academic initiative for Kashmir, Punjab region on Aug 1, 2

Srinagar, July 29: CT University has taken an initiative to organise KASPUN 1.0 on August 1 and 2 in Srinagar.

In a statement issued here, the varsity said that it was a joint collaborative academic initiative by Kashmir and Punjab region to bring academia and industry at one platform for the holistic development of the students for their greater employment opportunities.

It said that the core objective of KASPUN 1.0 is to decode new education policy and its impact of promoting education eco-system for academic excellence and exploring new pathways with transformative impact through innovation, research, creativity and entrepreneurship with leading academicians and industry experts as guest speakers.

The statement said that the scope of the conference was to decode new education policy (NEP), 2020 and advantage healthcare sector.

It said that the CT University takes the pleasure of recognising and acknowledging the valuable contributors from civil, Police, non-govt-organisations, healthcare professionals and distinguished personalities for their unflinching work during the pandemic.

The statement said that it was also meant to honouring educational consultants, PhD scholars, alumni and meritorious students of 10+2 for their motivation to excel in future.

It thanked the people of Kashmir for their support in organising this conference and looking forward to see you in Kashmir to make KASPUN 1.0 a grand success.