A hope in gig economy

Extreme slowdown in economic growth owing to the ongoing geopolitical crisis and the two years of pandemic-driven mayhem is a major cause of concern. If expert opinions on the economic crisis are to be summed up, then recession is knocking at our doors.

Central banks and governments across the globe are on tenterhooks as soaring inflation is continuously breaching their benchmarks. Traditional engines of economic growth as well as economic recovery seem to have lost steam in the new world order as the countries have been facing twin crises – both on demand side and supply side.

In other words, world order in the post COVID-19 era is shaping up differently from what it used to be in pre-Covid crisis. But, it is not proving to be an easy task to fall in line with the changed socio-economic landscape.

Social scientists have been warning that in the next decade many of the problems will simply be more extreme versions of those that we already confront today. While taking head-on with the emerging problems, fundamental changes in the socio-economic sphere are inevitable.