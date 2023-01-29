A new toxicity in society

Humans are ‘Homo-Economicus’ (Economic Man) and for the pursuit of profit, they are born to shop on the axis of earth. Money is making the world go around. Those who don’t have it pursue it and those who do have it perhaps pursue it more. It is the movie screen on which our lives play out.

It richly rewards society, resists poverty and creates culture of utmost importance. It moderns our mind, allays our fears, placates our pain and sends us to heights. Money, nonetheless, is not ‘mere money’ rather it is a ‘privileged commodity’ as held by Karl Marx that on its exchange not only cultivates buying behavior but also develops interpersonal traits/ethics.

This interaction or social exchange connects society as a whole, inculcates desired social ethics to see society sail smooth. Money, besides purchasing power, soaks societies with love, loyalty and respect/recognition. It empowers people and puts them in the position of ‘creative minority’ to govern through superior social and psychological attributes.

Money is, therefore, crucial to see societies growing reciprocally and its exchange or fungibility fosters social networking, as is also pointed out by Robert Putun. This social networking aids all (both poor and rich) to gain much needed social glue, i.e., social solidarity with which societies remain intact and maintain their unison/parity.