AB-PMJAY: A game changer in healthcare

As per WHO-World Medicines Situation Reports of 2004 and 2011, almost 65% of Indian population lacked access to medicines during that period. The average cost per hospitalization at present in our country is Rs. 20,000 which is more than annual consumer expenditure of nearly half of our population.

Out-of-pocket expenditure (OOPE) on health in India is believed to be 62.6% of total healthcare expenditure which is one of the highest in the world and nearly thrice the global average of 20%. OOPE on medicines alone accounts for 70% of total out-of-pocket expenditure on health which is more than twice that of consultation fees and diagnostic services.

In India more than 300 million people face catastrophic expenditures and around 50 million people (nearly 4% of total population) are pushed below poverty line every year on account of these out-of-pocket expenditures on health.

One of the main reasons for this has been the limited access to healthcare services in public sector which means that the medicines and other healthcare services were either not available or not affordable to 65% of Indian population. Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY was launched with an aim to protect the population against these very financial hardships and catastrophic expenditures on healthcare and medicines.

This scheme has successfully averted these disastrous consequences for a large segment of more than 1.3 crore population of India. As a result of AB-PMJAY scheme the access to healthcare and medicines has considerable improved in India now that has been duly acknowledged by reputed, scientific, international journals like Lancet, BMJ etc.