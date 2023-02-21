Calendar of Events

Many dates and days are observed as national or international dates and days across the globe. They are celebrated to emphasize their importance and make people aware to promote them. Rallies and demonstration are held to commemorate the events and spread awareness about the key issues or the themes selected.

People assemble, or are gathered on line or offline, by the authorities concerned with the conduct of such events. The line and the auxiliary departments/offices get grossly engaged with the prerequisites for a successful celebration.

Preparations for celebration are prioritized over normal work. Public dealings and issues are deferred and resumed only after the end of the event. Hectic efforts for the smooth conduct are underway ahead of the actual date on which the occasion falls.

The characteristics and the involvement are similar at both the national and the international levels with the same purpose of pushing forward the aims & objectives of the events. The practice is good. The motive behind is sacred and not sacrilegious.