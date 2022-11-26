Do Not Disturb

Email is a professional platform for communication. WhatsApp is not. If it is official, operate professionally and maintain decency in the group. No doubt, phones are smart. Users are not.

Please respect business hours. Students, irrespective of gender, must make sure, not to make direct calls to their professors, late in the evening. They also have families to attend to and other complexities of life to solve.

At times, long calls at odd hours sour the family ties. A scholar has a whole day to discuss her topic with her supervisor in his/her office. Drop a text if it is urgent. Mention the agenda behind the call. Be brief. Draw the line.

No repeated calls. The other day, my friend was discussing his marriage proposal with his elder brother in another room. He kept his phone in the guest room. He came back and checked that someone had made 25 calls in 20 minutes.

I mean, why is common sense so uncommon? If somebody is not answering your call, he can be attending a funeral, an important family function, or maybe taking a shower. If someone quickly disconnects your call. What do you infer from it? S/he can be driving or there can be something very important happening at his/her end.

It means the person is not available to talk at the moment as the phone is in DND mode. When the person is not reachable for a genuine reason, don’t feel bad about it. Don’t complain afterward. If you are important, S/he will get back to you. If not, stop chasing people.

Love people enough to let them go. If they come back, they belong to you. If they don’t, they were never yours. Sometimes, people we like don’t reciprocate with the same feelings. It is painful. It hurts. But you can’t make people like you. Oops! It sounds too philosophical. No? We need to learn to live with this reality of life.