Don’t be Heroes

Those who show off do not shine. Whatever you gain through self promotion will have to be sustained through self promotion only. Competition is healthy, show off is ugly. Showing off has literally driven the guys crazy.

The Prophet had once said,” You will vie with one another, then you will shun one another and then you will hate one another.” The actual branding does not happen overnight. It needs a life term commitment.

Our Prophet (SAW) had an early on perfection in character, yet he was bestowed with prophet-hood at 40 years of age. Moreover, one can be a brand even without owning a business or having a job. In this world of semi-permanent google records, curiously, the true heroes tend to be anonymous.

They win the battles we are not even aware of. Moreover, a true hero does not always do popular things like honesty; he may also do an unpopular thing because he believes in it. In that context, Hitler is a great hero of the darker side of history who did what he felt right and chose to die in anonymity.