Leading his country into war

Ukraine is second largest country in the Europe after Russia, in terms of area, and has the potential to become a formidable force in the region. Particularly the way it had started to equip itself with modern weaponry and military hardware procured by it from the West.

As a consequence Russia was left with no other option but to mobilise its military and artillery close to the Ukrainian borders. But despite making its intentions clear, the US, its Western partners, and Ukraine refused to bow down to the Russian demands and as such a full-fledged war has broken out in Ukraine.

Not only this but Russia has put its nuclear war heads at high alert and even threatened any outside intervention in this conflict will have unthinkable consequences.

The US and other NATO countries have already made it clear that they do not want to engage in this war with Russia directly but Ukrainians have to fight this war on their own but they will do everything else they can do to help them to preserve the sovereignty of their country.