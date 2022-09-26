Melinda’s profound message

BY FIRDOOS WANI
"Cancer changes your life, often for the better. You learn what’s important, you learn to prioritize, and you learn not to waste your time. You tell people you love them”: Joel Siegel
Cancer treatment is a difficult and protracted struggle. Cancer causes stress, psychological effects, and discomfort in addition to its health-related repercussions. Fighting the illness may be emotionally demanding, and patients, as well as those who support them, need a great deal of strength and optimism to endure the difficult moments. Cancer is the uncontrolled growth of a group of cells in the body. It can occur at any age and if not detected at the right time can increase the risk of death. Cancer is the second leading cause of death globally. Hence, to encourage and support patients so that they can face the disease with strong willpower and spirit World Rose Day 2022 is observed every year.
Among the many illnesses, cancer is one of those deadly diseases that have a huge impact on an individual’s mind and body. Apart from physiological implications, this disease causes a lot of stress, anguish and psychological impact for patients as well as their caregivers.
This day is observed all over the world to honour the same bravery and to provide hope to people suffering from the dreadful cancer disease. It is also observed as a day to promote awareness about early identification and prevention, which can not only cure but also save many malignancies. On this day, relatives of cancer victims, their family members, and relatives or friends should go to hospitals and share their problems with them so that they are encouraged.
The 22nd of September is observed annually as World Rose Day in recognition of the same bravery and to inspire people afflicted with the feared big “C”. The day is a beacon of hope for cancer sufferers throughout the globe.
It is also a day to promote awareness about early diagnosis and prevention, which may not only cure many forms of cancer but also save lives. There is also an intriguing history behind the importance of the day. World Rose Day would not exist if not for the unending spirit of a gutsy 12-year-old girl named Melinda Rose. Throughout her cancer struggle, she offered many people hope.
Melinda Rose, a 12-year-old Canadian girl, was diagnosed with Askin’s Tumor, a rare type of severe blood cancer, when she was 12 years old. At the time of her diagnosis, her prognosis was just six weeks. Melinda lived for an additional six months because she was resolved not to give up hope and to continue living for as long as she could. In honour of her courageous trek, the day is named after her.
Not only did Melinda do this, but she also assisted cancer sufferers who shared her agony. Melinda used to write encouraging messages, emails, and poems for cancer patients in an effort to make their cancer diagnosis and treatment a more positive experience. During the six months she spent in the hospital, spreading happiness and joy became her primary objective.
A rose also represents gentleness and kindness. Therefore, the day is doubly crucial since cancer sufferers need assistance. On this day, cancer patients and survivors are often presented with roses to commemorate the arduous path they endured. People also give patients notes and nice presents. Healthcare centres and survivors also create special campaigns to promote awareness.
Melinda’s profound habits also serve as a reminder for the public, as to how important love and care is, especially if we know people going through the painful and dreadful disease. Instead of simply looking upon cancer patients as ‘sick’, ‘unwanted’ or exposing them to stigma during such vulnerable times, offering them love and support can go a long way in easing their worries. On social media too, netizens are doing everything to show their support for cancer patients, sharing heartfelt messages to images of symbolic flowers.
POSTSCRIPT: We should make them happy with all possible ways so that this ray of happiness changes their movements. It is not less than any charity. This disease destroys everything. Only those who are suffering from this disease know the pain well. May Allah save us all from this disease
