Melinda’s profound message

Cancer treatment is a difficult and protracted struggle. Cancer causes stress, psychological effects, and discomfort in addition to its health-related repercussions. Fighting the illness may be emotionally demanding, and patients, as well as those who support them, need a great deal of strength and optimism to endure the difficult moments. Cancer is the uncontrolled growth of a group of cells in the body. It can occur at any age and if not detected at the right time can increase the risk of death. Cancer is the second leading cause of death globally. Hence, to encourage and support patients so that they can face the disease with strong willpower and spirit World Rose Day 2022 is observed every year.

Among the many illnesses, cancer is one of those deadly diseases that have a huge impact on an individual’s mind and body. Apart from physiological implications, this disease causes a lot of stress, anguish and psychological impact for patients as well as their caregivers.

This day is observed all over the world to honour the same bravery and to provide hope to people suffering from the dreadful cancer disease. It is also observed as a day to promote awareness about early identification and prevention, which can not only cure but also save many malignancies. On this day, relatives of cancer victims, their family members, and relatives or friends should go to hospitals and share their problems with them so that they are encouraged.

The 22nd of September is observed annually as World Rose Day in recognition of the same bravery and to inspire people afflicted with the feared big “C”. The day is a beacon of hope for cancer sufferers throughout the globe.