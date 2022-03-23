Paradox of happiness

There are certain assumptions of mind that are not a reality. In other words, some lines are always missing in the spectrum even though they are expected to be there.

They somehow don’t exist. This is as if, whatever should not exist or is not worth existing is already forbidden by laws of nature. God is extremely generous in allowing a hell lot of things and limiting quite a few extremes.

Therefore whatever we confront in life, be it a miserable person or a miserable situation, think of it as milder than wilder.