Primal Creation of Earth

‘’He set on the (earth) mountains standing firm, high above it, and bestowed blessings on the earth, and measured therein all things to give them nourishment in due proportion, in four Days, in accordance with (the needs of) those who seek (Sustenance)’’ [41:10]

The formless matter assumed form gradually in a measured manner so as provide sustenance on all forms of life of earth. The measured manner had to have precision, thus the mountains were set as high as 29,000 feet above sea level, and then from such heights, it had to be measured to the lowest depths—the very bottom of the oceans, which are 31,600 below sea level.

The vertical difference between the highest and lowest points on the solid crust of the earth measures to 11.5 miles. The earth was thus endowed with all that it needed to sustain life, maily water, taken to be elixir of life, on which depends the survival of vegetable and animal life.