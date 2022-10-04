Role model for humanity

The society of Arabia was beset with vice, superstitions and barbarism. Social inequality, persecution, drinking, gambling, deceit, plundering and other heinous vices were rampant. The moral and material conditions were deplorable. Position of women was worse, tribal rivalry was the dominant feature of Arab clans.

Abdul Muttalib was generous and fair which won him the highest position in the Quraish who recognised him as their elder leader. He had several sons and daughters. He took his youngest son Abdullah to the chief of the Banu Zohra clan and there he gave his son in marriage to Aminah, the daughter of Wahhab. Aminah gave birth to a son on Monday, the 12 Rabi ul Awwal, 570 CE. The child was named Muhammad (Salla Allahu Alayhi Wa Sallam) by his grandfather and Ahmad by his mother.

When the whole world was reeling under oppression and injustice, he came to this earth as saviour of oppressed humanity.

Within a short period of twenty years, he transformed the barbarous Arabians into a civilised nation and lifted up his people from the abyss of moral and spiritual degradation to high conception of morality and of justice.

He banished all tribal factions and brought the whole of Arabia into one homogenous unity. Friends and foes, Muslims and non-Muslims were alike to him and in the eye of his law. Justice, equality and truth were his motto.