Silence Subdued

In a world, full of diverse dogmas, the rigidity of thought has become an unquestionable norm. People are not ready to budge an inch from their perspective positions.

People take stanch standpoints and pursue them doggedly. Blustering is taking shapes of fanatical discourse and dreaded drama.

People comprise a multitude of commoners, ranging from a bunch of politicians, a group of thinkers, policymakers to mob provocateurs.

Perhaps it’s because people have taken in flawed interpretations of ideologies they adhere to. Everyone thinks that the other one is wrong.

This prejudiced binary of “us” and “they” has dominated the discourses along all planes. Some feel suppressed, and that’s why shout. Some feel terrorised, and hence shout.

Some feel voiceless, and explode to shout. Some feel vulnerable, and dash to shout. Some feel subjugated and surge to shout. Some feel progressive, and flatter to shout.