Spoiled: Society or Brat?

There was a knock on the entrance. “Just wait”, she said while coming out in the lawn and moving towards the gate.

Usually, nobody would knock on the main gate as it used to be open during the daytime. She opened the gate to see two strange faces, one of whom inquired, “Does Kirman live here?” “Yes, he is my son,” she responded and added, “But he is not here.

What has he ordered now? If you have any parcel to deliver, give it to me”. She thought that it may be a parcel for her son who usually shops online using his father’s credit card.

However, without disclosing many details, one of the unknown persons replied, “Send Kirman’s father to the police station”. She stood shocked. Any call from the police station, especially in this part of the world, was usually no less than a horrific alarm. Before she could gather herself, the strangers had left the place.