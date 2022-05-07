Spoiled: Society or Brat?

There was a knock on the entrance. “Just wait”, she said while coming out in the lawn and moving towards the gate.
Usually, nobody would knock on the main gate as it used to be open during the daytime. She opened the gate to see two strange faces, one of whom inquired, “Does Kirman live here?” “Yes, he is my son,” she responded and added, “But he is not here.
What has he ordered now? If you have any parcel to deliver, give it to me”. She thought that it may be a parcel for her son who usually shops online using his father’s credit card.
However, without disclosing many details, one of the unknown persons replied, “Send Kirman’s father to the police station”. She stood shocked. Any call from the police station, especially in this part of the world, was usually no less than a horrific alarm. Before she could gather herself, the strangers had left the place.
She hurriedly called her husband and insisted on accompanying him to the police station. Reaching there, they were directed to see some officer in a particular room.
“I am Kirman’s fa…fa father”, he fumbled while entering the room. Before the officer would react, Kirman’s mother started becoming grumpy and asked, “Is he fine? Kirman is just a ninth-grader. He is not a stone-pelter….” The officer on duty interrupted her and said, “We don’t just arrest stone-pelters.
His crime is quite heinous.” “Sir, he is just a kid, don’t frame him in any militancy related activity….” she retorted back. Without listening to her, the officer angrily shouted, “I told you that his offence is more forbidding and I hold you people equally responsible for it.
He has been caught consuming drugs in an abandoned house along with some other boys.”
Kirman’s father had been through hard days during his childhood. Then somehow, his financial condition got better gradually. Like any other parent, he also wished to offer every facility to his kid.
He never wanted to deprive Kirman of anything, as he was a disadvantaged soul in his childhood for the want of money. However, his way of providing various facilities to his child proved devastating.
It was not the first time that Kirman’s parents were summoned to the police station. When Kirman was just thirteen-years-old, he had hit two pedestrians, injuring one of them critically, while driving his father’s car. At that time his father had to pay a hefty sum to the injured for hushing up the charges against him.
Since childhood, there was no dearth of money for Kirman. In his seventh class, he was caught with a high-end smartphone in the school while showing objectionable video clips to his friends.
His parents were called to the school because he had beaten one student to the pulp for informing the teacher about his phone and video clip.
His misdemeanour would not end there. Using his father’s credit card, he would order the most expensive clothing and apparel for himself online. He was popular among his friends for having the most expensive smartphone that he usually kept changing as per the trend.
He also possessed his own car when he wasn’t supposed to have any. His everything showed a progression except his academic performance which was dismal.
Now a new disclosure, he was into drugs. Lavish lifestyle, and easy-going had spoiled Kirman beyond retrieve. His personality was pampered. He became a stubborn son whose habits got framed on the scale of money and material.
Kirman’s father granted his son the facilities for which he was too minor to gain from. His mother was shielding his misconduct and ignoring even his small mistakes.
The motherly love was turning obsessive and almost abnormal. She was also known for scolding any well-wisher who would complain against her son. She would usually say, “You watch your own kids; mind your own business”. This only strengthened Kirman’s impudence.
Kirman and his parents never had a word on the value-education. That is why, despite Kirman’s chronic blunders, his parents never bothered to keep a watch on his activities and his academic performance.
Regardless of frequent warnings from school and neighbors, Kirman was left off the hook, unattended. Rather than watching and controlling his misbehavior, surplus money and unlimited freedom were kept at his disposal.
In fact, we have many such Kirmans’ around us. All of us have utterly failed to reach out to them. Today, Kirman is in a real mess. The drug de-addiction is not working effectively on him.
He is in a deep depression. Nobody could salvage him. Nobody around is actually worried about him. Politicians, Preachers and People: all have deserted him. And to top it all, his thoughtless and materialistic parents carry no remorse even now.
