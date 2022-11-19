Who will care when we die

It is pertinent to put on record that it is with sincere efforts and initiative taken by Master Abdul Khaliq Dar from a modest family of Kachlu, Tehsil Handwara and later a school teacher, who had graduated from Government Degree College Sopore, that led to set up the foundations of the Trust to provide financial support to poor youth and enable them to continue their studies. Subsequently, in order to fulfil necessary legal procedures formation of J&K PET Welfare Society, an executive body of J&K People’s Education Trust (PET), became imperative.

J&K PET Welfare Society is a charitable, non-government, apolitical, non- sectarian and non-profit making organisation. The Society was registered with the Registrar of Societies and Firms Kashmir under erstwhile J&K Societies Registration Act, 1998, (1941 A.D.) Vide No: 5756-S/30, dated: 15-04-2009. Subsequently the Society was required to be re-registered under Societies Registration Act 1860 after J&K became Union Territory for which necessary documents have been submitted in the office of Registrar of Societies and Firms Kashmir. The Society stands registered with Income Tax Department Vide Document Identification No: AACTJ5740QF202220 Dated: 31-12-2021. The Society is also registered with Income Tax Department for donors’ Tax Exemption Vide Unique registration No: AACT J5740QF20222. DARPAN UNIQUE ID of the Society is JK/2020/ 0258424.

The organisation is not funded by Government or any other organisation and does not accept/receive donations from individuals or organisations from outside the country. It runs exclusively on the voluntary donations of the affluent people of the society. These funds are utilised to accomplish the vision and to serve the objectives of the society. The vision of the Society reads, “Assisting deserving youth to seek education and empowering them to live a productive life with dignity, honour and self-reliance and helping the needy to overcome hardships and to ameliorate the lot of those who have received buffets at the hands of time and chance”. Whereas, the objectives of the Society are:

To create awareness and provide counseling for economic uplift of under privileged and neglected sections of the society and build a knowledge-cum-education infrastructure for this purpose.

To raise funds and generate resources through donations, contributions, alms, subscriptions, zakat, etc. for corps of the Society.