Winter carnival awaits snow in Kupwara

The event will see the participation of both the local and foreign guests. Various winter sports activities and games have been included in plans to attract the sports persons from all places. The event is also seen as an opportunity by the local enthusiasts to learn, engage and explore.

Besides, the district administration is also planning to take on board the students of various institutions and facilitate their participation in the event. It’s also seen as an opportunity of youth to learn and excel in the sports.

The meadows at Bungus valley are especially seen as a trump card to attract skiing lowers from all over the world. The district administration has already made efforts to facilitate the camping at isolated places to meet the challenges of harsh winter. The administration has made helicopter service available to the snow-bound areas that can become hot spots of winter tourism.

Trekking expeditions towards areas around line of control is also being considered as part of the program by the administrations. The efforts are being made to carve out a strategy and put all requirements in place before the snowfall takes its effect on the ground. Although, the efforts are in final stage, the district administration is looking for a full proof plan, before releasing its details.

Under the Lolab Bungus Drangyari project, the district administration is planning to conduct these various programs to help the promotion of the district on tourist map. The district administration is keen to work on the sector for it aims to increase employment opportunities and revenue generation within the district.

Further to the efforts, it’s also a reality that the efforts of the local administration in right direction will only materialize when fully supported at the top level. The Jammu and Kashmir administration led by Sinha will need further support from the center to execute swift and permanent transformation.