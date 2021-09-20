1 death, 128 fresh Covid cases in J&K

The sole Covid19 death was reported from Jammu division taking the toll to 4417 including 2170 from Jammu division and 2247 in Kashmir. The Health department bulletin said that no new case of Mucormycosis was reported on Thursday. Total number of such cases in J&K remains at 46.

Srinagar district recorded 68 cases, Budgam 14, Baramulla nine, Reasi seven, Ganderbal six, Jammu five. Pulwama, Kupwara and Doda districts reported four cases each, Bandipora and Rajouri two cases each and Anantnag, Shopian and Samba one case each.

No fresh cases were reported from Udhampur, Kulgam, Kathua, Kishtwar, Poonch and Ramban districts.

Around 159 persons, 19 from Jammu division and 140 from Kashmir, who were infected by Covid-19 have recovered and have been discharged from various hospitals.

According to the daily media bulletin on the novel Coronavirus, of the 3,28,096 positive cases, 1461 are active positive while 3,22,191 people have recovered and been discharged.

It said that of the 1,43,61,320 test results available, 1,40,33,251 samples tested negative till Monday.