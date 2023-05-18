2 die, 9 injured in Awantipora accident

Awantipora: A woman among two non-local residents died while nine others suffered injuries in an accident in Awantipora area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Lakshman Dumka of Jharkhand and Suman Deviof Madhya Pradesh.

An official said that the incident took place when a cab they were travelling in overturned at Barsoo village along the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, causing injuries to at least 11 persons.