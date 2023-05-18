2 die, 9 injured in Awantipora accident

Awantipora: A woman among two non-local residents died while nine others suffered injuries in an accident in Awantipora area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday.
The deceased were identified as Lakshman Dumka of Jharkhand and Suman Deviof Madhya Pradesh.
An official said that the incident took place when a cab they were travelling in overturned at Barsoo village along the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, causing injuries to at least 11 persons.
He said that the ill-fated cab was on its way from Jammu to Srinagar.
The official said that the injured were shifted to a nearby medical facility where two of them were declared brought dead.
"Later, two of the injured were sent to Bone and Joint Hospital, Srinagar and six were referred to SMHS, Srinagar for further treatment," an official said.