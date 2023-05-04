Army’s ALH Dhruv crash-lands in Kishtwar, technician dies, 2 pilots injured

Jammu: An Aviation Systems Technician (AVN Tech) died while the two pilots on board were injured when the Army’s Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), Dhruv had to make a crash landing on the banks of Marua rivulet in Kishtwar district of Chenab Valley on Thursday.

The AVN Tech has been identified as Pabballa Anil, 30, of Telangana.

After the crash landing he was airlifted to Military Hospital Udhampur in a critical condition where he succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment.

The two wounded pilots are under treatment.

A Defence spokesman in a statement issued here said that the ALH Dhruv that was an operational mission made a precautionary landing on Marua rivulet banks in Kishtwar at 11:15 am.