Business as usual in Kashmir; people upbeat

Srinagar: Despite heavy build-up in the backdrop of the high-profile G20 summit in Srinagar, it was business as usual in Kashmir on Monday with no restriction on any kind of movement.

The G20 delegates arrived here on Monday morning in two different chartered flights. They were given a grand welcome at Srinagar International Airport and later transported to their next destination by road from the airport.

The G20 focuses on global economic cooperation, financial stability, and addressing international challenges.

It convenes annually to discuss various economic and financial issues like trade, investment, climate change, and global development.