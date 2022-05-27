CASO launched in villages along LoC in Poonch

Officials said that in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, Army personnel deployed on Line of Control in Bagyaldara area of Poonch sector witnessed suspicious movement, possibly of infiltrators. "An operation was launched in the area soon after this suspicious movement while intense searches were going on," said officials.

They said that heavy deployment of both Army and Police has been made in the area and intense searches are going on. "The area ahead of AIOS on LoC in Bagyaldara is under Cordon and operation is still going on," the officials said.