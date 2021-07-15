CDS General Rawat reviews security situation on LoC

Rajouri: Amid prevailing situation on Line of Control after Feb 26 ceasefire agreement between armies of India and Pakistan as well as recent militancy acts, Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat accompanied by other senior army officers visited Rajouri and Poonch districts and took a detailed review of situation.

This was the maiden visit of Gen Rawat in Rajouri and Poonch in this year especially after Feb 26 ceasefire agreement between armies of India and Pakistan after which no incident of ceasefire violation and cross LoC firing and shelling has been reported from any location.