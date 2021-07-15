CDS General Rawat reviews security situation on LoC

Rajouri: Amid prevailing situation on Line of Control after Feb 26 ceasefire agreement between armies of India and Pakistan as well as recent militancy acts, Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat accompanied by other senior army officers visited Rajouri and Poonch districts and took a detailed review of situation.
This was the maiden visit of Gen Rawat in Rajouri and Poonch in this year especially after Feb 26 ceasefire agreement between armies of India and Pakistan after which no incident of ceasefire violation and cross LoC firing and shelling has been reported from any location.
Officials said that on Thursday morning, accompanied by other senior officers of Indian army, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat reached here on his daylong visit.
“He visited Rajouri and took a detailed review of security situation where field commanders of division and brigade levels of army briefed CDS, General Bipin Rawat about the situation, and all details regarding recent twin infiltration attempts were also put forth before the CDS,” the officials said.
They added that later, General Rawat visited several forward areas of Line of Control in Rajouri and Poonch districts and took first-hand review of situation there.
“He reviewed both the security situation as well as operational preparedness of troops,” the officials said.