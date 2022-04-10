COVID-19: Fresh cluster of cases in Srinagar triggers fears of a new variant

Srinagar: A cluster of 24 COVID19 cases was detected in Srinagar on Saturday, triggering fears of a new variant spreading in the UT. With XE sub variant reported from India, stakeholders urge that the Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) facility be made available locally for timely identification of mutant cases.

At least two cases of XE variant are being suspected in India and under the process of confirmation by the National Center for Disease Control. Indian SARSCoV2 Genome Consortium (INSACOG) has been continuously monitoring the mutations in a percentage of the RT-PCR samples from all states and UTs.

J&K has also been sending the samples for Whole Genome Sequencing to NCDC since December 2020. However, due to the load on the labs, a senior official in Health and Medical Education said, it takes at least a month to get the WGS report of a sample.

Over the past year, J&K Government has been promising WSG made available at two Government Medical Colleges in the UT – Jammu and Srinagar.