COVID-19: Jammu district records gradual rise in cases

Jammu: Jammu district has witnessed a gradual rise in Covid19 positive cases as the health department officials have advised people to follow guidelines by wearing face masks and social distancing in public places to contain spread of the deadly virus. The official told Greater Kashmir that they have recorded 23 Covid19 positive cases from April 22 to April 25.

“It is not an alarming situation but we need to remain alert especially when the situation in Delhi is changing with regard to the spread of the virus. This variant of the Covid19 also seems weak but spreads like the omicron variant,” the official said.