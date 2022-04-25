COVID-19: Jammu district records gradual rise in cases

Jammu: Jammu district has witnessed a gradual rise in Covid19 positive cases as the health department officials have advised people to follow guidelines by wearing face masks and social distancing in public places to contain spread of the deadly virus. The official told Greater Kashmir that they have recorded 23 Covid19 positive cases from April 22 to April 25.
“It is not an alarming situation but we need to remain alert especially when the situation in Delhi is changing with regard to the spread of the virus. This variant of the Covid19 also seems weak but spreads like the omicron variant,” the official said.
“Next two to three weeks are crucial. We need to monitor the situation and take all precautions. There is no need to panic but to follow the preventive measures to contain the spread of the virus.”
The official however admitted that spread of Covid19 spread was increasing gradually in Jammu district as well.
In the last three days from April 22, the official said that they have recorded 16 positive cases in the district out of a total 2700 samples from various locations of Jammu.
On the other hand, only three positive cases were reported from April 8 to April 14. However, the positive cases have increased thereafter. “10 positive cases were recorded from April 15 to April 21 out of 10, 000 samples in Jammu district,” the official said.
“The hospitalisation of the positive cases is less. The symptoms are the same as the positive cases of omicrons,” the official added. Pertinently, the 500 bedded DRDO hospital at Bakshi Nagar – was established to deal with the covid19 cases - has been closed by the authorities and the staff has been deployed back to their respective places.