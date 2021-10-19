Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi(SAW) celebrated with fervor across J&K

Srinagar: Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW), the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), was Tuesday celebrated across Jammu and Kashmir with religious fervor.
Thousands of devotees thronged the revered Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar housing the holy relic of the Prophet of Islam (SAW). Thousands of eyes were moist as devotees had the glimpse of holy relic. Hundreds of devotees had participated in nightlong prayers preceding night.
The devotees got emotional and raised their hands in prayers reciting Quranic verses while having the glimpse of the holy relic.
In view of the celebrations, the shrine wore a festive look with several stalls selling local delicacies and other goods outside the shrine premises.
Wakf Board Chief Executive Officer Mufti Fareed-u-Din said that all arrangements were put in place and no complaint was received from any devotee.
“Around fifty thousand devotees thronged the shrine throughout the day,” he said.
He added that devotees also cooperated with authorities in following the COVID19 safety guidelines in letter and spirit.
“Wakf Board officials and volunteers were monitoring adherence of COVID19 guidelines, and regularly reminding devotees to follow coronavirus guidelines," he said.
Mufti Fareed informed that hand sanitizers had been made available for devotees. “The holy relic of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) was displayed after every prayer. It will also be displayed on 20 October after each prayer,” he said.
He informed that the holy relic will be then again displayed on 22 October, the Friday following of the Eid-Milad-un- Nabi (SAW).
He said that nightlong prayers were held at
Hazratbal shrine last night wherein only local devotees were allowed in view of the pandemic.
The Milad processions were taken out from Habba Kadal, Barbar Shah, Bemina, Nowgam, Dalgate, Chanapora, Syed Abad Soiteng, Soibug and other localities of Srinagar.
Congregational prayers were organized at Jenab Sahab Soura, Asar-e-Sharif Shahri Kalashpora, Lal Bazar, Khanqah-e-Maula, Ziarat Hazrat Dastgeer Sahab (RA), Syed Yaqoob Sahab (RA) Sonwar, Khawaja Naqshband Sahab (RA) and Ziarat Makhdoom Sahib (RA).
Prayers were held at Masjids and shrines in Anantnag mainly at Jamia Masjid Reshi Sahab, Khiram Sirhama, Kaba Marg, Dooru and Seer Hamdan.
Thousands of devotees thronged Khiram-Hazratbal Shrine in Anantnag district which houses the relics of the Prophet of Islam (SAW).
Similar processions were reported from Bandipora, Pulwama, Shopian, Tangmarg, Beerwah, Kangan, Sumbal, Hajin and other places.
In Budgam, prayers were held throughout the day at Ziayarat of Hazrat Syed Hussain Simnani (RA) and Charar-e-Sharief.
In South Kashmir, thousands of people also offered prayers at Masjids and Shrines mainly at Jamia Masjid Reshi Sahab, Khiram Sirhama, Kaba Marg, Dooru and Seer Hamdan while in north Kashmir Milad procession are expected to be taken out at various places.
Various religious and social organizations organized Seerat programmes and Milad processions were taken out at many places where speakers highlighted various aspects of the life and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).
The day was celebrated across Ramban district. Special Sirat programmes were organized in masjids across the district. A huge number of people were present at grand mosque Gool Sangaldan Batote Chanderkote Maitra Seri Ramban in which speakers and Islamic scholars greeted Muslims.
A Sirat procession was taken out in Banihal.
The Civil and Police administration had made special arrangements for the convenience of devotees.