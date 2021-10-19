Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi(SAW) celebrated with fervor across J&K

Srinagar: Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW), the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), was Tuesday celebrated across Jammu and Kashmir with religious fervor.

Thousands of devotees thronged the revered Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar housing the holy relic of the Prophet of Islam (SAW). Thousands of eyes were moist as devotees had the glimpse of holy relic. Hundreds of devotees had participated in nightlong prayers preceding night.

The devotees got emotional and raised their hands in prayers reciting Quranic verses while having the glimpse of the holy relic.

In view of the celebrations, the shrine wore a festive look with several stalls selling local delicacies and other goods outside the shrine premises.

Wakf Board Chief Executive Officer Mufti Fareed-u-Din said that all arrangements were put in place and no complaint was received from any devotee.