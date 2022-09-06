GK IMPACT | Dilapidated Sonwar road macadamised

Srinagar: The wait of the residents of the Sonwar area of Srinagar for a proper macadamised road has been fulfilled by the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC).

The area’s residents decried that the macdamisation of the road had been neglected for years and was taking a toll on them.

The residents said that their major problems had been resolved with the macadamisation of the road from Banamsar to the Palpora area of Sonwar.

Greater Kashmir published multiple stories about the dilapidated condition of the road in Sonwar and highlighted the plight of the locals there.