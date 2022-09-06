GK IMPACT | Dilapidated Sonwar road macadamised

Srinagar: The wait of the residents of the Sonwar area of Srinagar for a proper macadamised road has been fulfilled by the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC).
The area’s residents decried that the macdamisation of the road had been neglected for years and was taking a toll on them.
The residents said that their major problems had been resolved with the macadamisation of the road from Banamsar to the Palpora area of Sonwar.
Greater Kashmir published multiple stories about the dilapidated condition of the road in Sonwar and highlighted the plight of the locals there.
“On Monday, the SMC started the macadamisation of the road that was neglected since 2014. For dozens of localities, this is the main road for commuting. We thank the SMC authorities who addressed our long-pending demand,” said Arif Ahmad, a Local.
The pedestrians said that they were facing problems due to the terrible condition of the road.
They said that they had reached out to SMC officials several times and also highlighted the issue in the media.
“The area has a footfall of students as a Government Girls Higher Secondary School is located in the area and students would also suffer due to the condition of the road. The vehicle owners of the area had to make continuous repairs to their vehicles. During rains, the water-logging used to be a major issue in our area that has now been addressed,” said Hilal Ahmad.
The locals of the area thanked the SMC Mayor, SMC Commissioner, and the concerned executive engineer for addressing their demand at the earliest.
They expressed hope that other civic issues of the area would also be addressed.