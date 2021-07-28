Grenade lobbed on police party in Rafiabad

Sopore: Militants on Wednesday evening hurled a grenade towards a police party at Drusoo area of Rafiabad in north Kashmir's Baramulla district. However, no loss of life or injury was reported.
Sources said that militants lobbed the grenade towards police party at Drusoo falling under the jurisdiction of district police lines Sopore.
The grenade, sources said, exploded some metres away from the police party resulting in no loss of life or injuries.
Meanwhile, a top police official in Sopore confirmed the incident and said that whole area has been cordoned off by the security forces and searches were launched to nab the attackers.