Heavy tourist influx likely this year: Chief Secretary

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta said that the government is expecting a heavy tourist influx this year.

Speaking to media persons after throwing open Tulip Garden in Srinagar, Dr Mehta said the government is expecting the arrival of a heavy tourist influx this year as compared to last year.

“The later part of 2021 had broken past records of tourist arrival to the region and we are optimistic of an incredible tourism boom this year also,” he said.