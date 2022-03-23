Heavy tourist influx likely this year: Chief Secretary

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta said that the government is expecting a heavy tourist influx this year.
Speaking to media persons after throwing open Tulip Garden in Srinagar, Dr Mehta said the government is expecting the arrival of a heavy tourist influx this year as compared to last year.
“The later part of 2021 had broken past records of tourist arrival to the region and we are optimistic of an incredible tourism boom this year also,” he said.
Mehta said that the improved road and air connectivity to the UT will greatly enhance the influx of domestic and foreign tourists thus generating income for the local populace. He said that the condition of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has improved a lot and it takes very less time to travel than earlier, besides air traffic has also improved significantly.
Chief Secretary said that tourism is reviving fast post COVID and the necessary steps are being taken up by the administration to make the stay of tourists more comfortable.
He said that the government under a comprehensive policy has explored and developed hidden and virgin tourist destinations and tourists will have more places to visit beyond Gulmarg, Pahalgam and other places. He said that the government has added 75 new virgin destinations, 75 new adventure treks, 75 heritage sites, and 75 religious sites.
It is pertinent to mention that Kashmir's tourism sector is on the path of recovery post the dip in COVID cases.
The last three months of 2021 recorded over 4 lakh tourists visiting Kashmir.
The number has since then witnessed a constant increase with the government's efforts to promote tourism by launching sustained promotional campaigns across the country.