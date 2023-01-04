Illegal riverbed mining devastates Kashmir’s fragile river ecosystem

Srinagar: Illegal riverbed mining coupled with haphazard extraction of mineral resources with heavy machines is taking a heavy toll on Kashmir’s fragile river ecosystem.

Kashmir is blessed with abundant deposits of minor mineral resources, masonry stones, sand, boulder, bajri and clay. The perennial left and right bank tributaries of Jhelum basin have rich deposits of minor minerals like boulders, which are extracted for construction purposes.

However, in absence of proper regulations by the authorities, illegal mining is in full swing in various areas of Kashmir including Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian, and Kulgam districts in south Kashmir.

Budgam district in central Kashmir is a hotbed of illegal mining.

“Organised mining mafia is devastating Jhelum and its major tributaries like Doodh Ganga, Vaishav, Rambiara, Shali Ganga and other streams. Despite ban, heavy machines like JCBs, L&Ts and Poclain cranes are being openly used to excavate riverbed material,” said Raja Muzaffar Bhat, a social activist who has been fighting for protection of Kashmir’s natural resources for last many years.