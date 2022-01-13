Jan-Feb may see Omicron surge in J&K: Doctors

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir could see a major surge in Omicron cases during January-February as the variant is expected to spread at an “exponential” pace, doctors told Greater Kashmir.

“Omicron COVID-19 cases at present are showing exponential log rise,” senior Consultant, Anesthesia Directorate of Health Services, Kashmir, Dr Masood Rashid, told Greater Kashmir.

“This variant of COVID is highly infectious. Omicron is 105% more transmissible than the Delta variant,” he said. “After attaining peak, Omicron cases will decrease as a part of the disease cycle. But we must ensure that we remain masked-up and restrict our movement during the present phase of rise,” he said, adding "Jan-Feb is going to be really crucial as far as this variant is concerned."