Govt begins auditing C-section births as survey paints grim picture of maternal health

Srinagar: The high proportion of Cesarean Section (C-Section) deliveries in J&K has been a cause of concern for over a decade, and has now become the latest issue that the UT’s Health and Medical Education Department has announced a war against.

While speaking to Greater Kashmir, Principal Secretary to J&K Government, Health and Medical Education, Navin Kumar Chaudhary said that bringing down C-Section deliveries to the accepted percentage of 10-15 percent of all deliveries was one of the priority areas of the department that he has recently joined as the head.