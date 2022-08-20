JK News Today launches Dr Harshdeep Joshi’s ‘Aap Ki Khatir’ in Kashmir

Srinagar: Under its initiative for health and wellbeing, the JK News Today Saturday launched ‘Aap Ki Khatir’, a live interactive session by Dr Harshdeep Joshi in Kashmir.
The initiative was launched with the theme ‘Health - our most cherished possession’ during a function organised at Nun Kun restaurant at Boulevard, Srinagar.
‘Aap Ki Khatir’ is a live counseling and interactive session for community wellness, especially focusing on the issues concerning the youth.
Speaking about the initiative, Dr Harshdeep Joshi, a renowned doctor in community medicine, said that the live session would focus on self-healing, comforting stressful situations, and overcoming anxiety.
“With the theme that we have chosen, we will also talk about obesity which is a growing epidemic now,” Dr Joshi said.
She said that obesity had an impact on the overall health and had a risk factor for hypertension, diabetes, and heart disease.
“We have come up with the programme to be the companion of youth in their loneliness. To fulfill this mission we will interact with them, counsel them, get them out of depression and other issues,” she said.
Briefing about the initiative, she recalled her work in Punjab and other states where she and the team had to work to overcome the menace of drug addiction.
“In Punjab, addiction was becoming a burning issue and we got an opportunity to work on it,” she said.
Dr Joshi said that they successfully beat the menace of addiction by counselling students and other community members to get rid of the addiction to a large extent.
“We were awarded the President’s Medal for our work,” she said.
Talking about the launch of the initiative in J&K, Dr Joshi said that the first live session of ‘Aap Ki Khatir’ was held in Jammu on June 7, 2022.
“But when I looked at Kashmir, I realised drug addiction is a huge concern here. I felt that we have to work on building strong relationships because if we fail to build relationships we remain unhappy,” she said.
Dr Joshi said people reposed trust in her initiative which prompted the JK News Today to increase the duration of the ‘Aap Ki Khatir’ live session from half an hour to an hour.
“I want people from all walks of life to join us,” she said.
Meanwhile, during the launching ceremony of ‘Aap Ki Khatir’, Dr Joshi and Dr Asif Umar, an Advanced Laparoscopic and Bariatric Surgeon, talked about obesity - an epidemic.
Dr Umar interacted with the audience present on the occasion and spoke about various issues related to obesity.
He also spoke about the ways and means to overcome obesity.
Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha extended his greetings to the JK News Today for launching the ‘Aap Ki Khatir’ initiative.
The message was read by Editor JK News Today, Binoo Joshi.
“I convey my warm greetings and heartfelt good wishes to JK News Today and Dr Harshdeep Joshi for a noble initiative of ‘Aap Ki Khatir’, a live counseling session for community wellness, especially focusing on the issues concerning our youth,” the message reads.
“I appreciate the noble, relevant, and unique efforts of JK News Today for organising such an event, particularly when the society is recovering from the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. The live session will focus on obesity, stress, and anxiety,” it reads.
The LG in his message said that these were the most significant areas that everyone should strive to address to attain peace, health, and happiness in the country.
“I extend my greetings and congratulations to Dr Harshdep Joshi and all the members of JK News Today for the first live session in Srinagar and wish the event all success,” his message reads.
Meanwhile, Binoo Joshi extended gratitude to J&K LG saying that the team of JK News Today was indebted to LG Manoj Sinha for the wishes that he had sent for the ‘Aap Ki Khatir’ initiative.
“This is a great moment for us. It will inspire JK News Today to aspire and strive to do things on a larger scale. The faith and trust of LG in us will go a long way in carrying forward our mission and highlight issues of public importance and to have healthy interaction between various sections of the society,” she said.
Earlier in his address, Editor-in-Chief JK News Today, Arun Joshi welcomed the guests and spoke about the initiative.
Chairman of J&K Hoteliers Club, Mushtaq Ahmad Chayya, who was the chief guest on the occasion, in his address congratulated the JK News Today team for launching ‘Aap Ki Khatir’ in Kashmir.
Dr M S Khuroo also spoke at the occasion while Binoo Joshi presented the vote of thanks.