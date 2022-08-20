JK News Today launches Dr Harshdeep Joshi’s ‘Aap Ki Khatir’ in Kashmir

Srinagar: Under its initiative for health and wellbeing, the JK News Today Saturday launched ‘Aap Ki Khatir’, a live interactive session by Dr Harshdeep Joshi in Kashmir.

The initiative was launched with the theme ‘Health - our most cherished possession’ during a function organised at Nun Kun restaurant at Boulevard, Srinagar.

‘Aap Ki Khatir’ is a live counseling and interactive session for community wellness, especially focusing on the issues concerning the youth.

Speaking about the initiative, Dr Harshdeep Joshi, a renowned doctor in community medicine, said that the live session would focus on self-healing, comforting stressful situations, and overcoming anxiety.

“With the theme that we have chosen, we will also talk about obesity which is a growing epidemic now,” Dr Joshi said.