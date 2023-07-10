JKLF-Hurriyat revival conspiracy case | Police formally arrest 10 ex-terrorists, erstwhile separatists

Srinagar: Police today arrested 10 persons in a case related to conspiracy of reviving banned organisation JKLF and Hurriyat.

In a statement, police spokesperson said, “in this regard, a case FIR No 23/2023 under sections 10, 13 of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act & section 121A of IPC already stands registered in Police Station Kothibagh.”

“The arrested persons and others were planning to revive these organisations on the directions of Pakistan based handlers. This meeting was an overt attempt to start working for revival of these moribund organisations.

Initial investigation has also revealed that they were in touch with entities based abroad, few of them were members of many groups that propagate secessionism like Kashmir Global Council headed by Farooq Siddiqui and Raja Muzaffer of JKLF. Under the garb of manufactured pretext, this meeting which took place, the real agenda of the meeting was discussing strategy of revival. Initial investigation has also revealed that a similar preliminary meeting took place on 13th June 2023, which was attended by most of them,” the statement said.