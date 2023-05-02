Light to moderate rains across J&K

Srinagar: Most parts of Jammu and Kashmir recorded light to moderate rains during the last 24 hours while the Meteorological Department (MeT) predicted more precipitation on Wednesday.

“There were light to moderate rains in most parts of J&K during the past 24 hours,” the MeT officials said. “There are likely chances of intermittent light to moderate rain at many places of J&K during the next 24 hours.”

They said that from May 4 to 6, weather was likely to be fair to partly cloudy and a brief spell of rain and thunderstorms might occur towards late afternoon or evening.

“From May 7 to 8, rain is likely at many places,” the MeT officials said.

They said that Srinagar recorded a low of 10.6 degrees Celsius against 11.3 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 0.9 degrees Celsius below.

The MeT officials said that Gulmarg ski resort recorded a low of 3.9 degrees Celsius against 4 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 0.4 degrees Celsius below normal.