Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai taking over as GOC 15 Corps on Thursday

Srinagar: Lt Gen Amardeep Singh Aujala would demit office of the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the strategic 15 Corps on Thursday while Lt General Rajiv Ghai would take over the command.

The 15 Corps-based in Srinagar looks after the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan and the anti-terrorism operation in Kashmir.

Lt Gen Aujala has been posted as the new Master General Sustenance (MGS) at the Army Headquarters at New Delhi.

“Lt Gen Aujla will demit office on Thursday and Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai will be taking over as the GOC 15 Corps on Thursday,” sources in the Army said.

In the last week of May, Army Headquarters cleared Lt Gen Ghai as new 15 Corps Commander.

Having vast experience of tackling insurgency, Lt Gen Ghai was earlier posted as Major General Staff at Udhampur-based Northern Command.