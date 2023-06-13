Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai taking over as GOC 15 Corps on Thursday

Srinagar: Lt Gen Amardeep Singh Aujala would demit office of the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the strategic 15 Corps on Thursday while Lt General Rajiv Ghai would take over the command.
The 15 Corps-based in Srinagar looks after the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan and the anti-terrorism operation in Kashmir.
Lt Gen Aujala has been posted as the new Master General Sustenance (MGS) at the Army Headquarters at New Delhi.
“Lt Gen Aujla will demit office on Thursday and Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai will be taking over as the GOC 15 Corps on Thursday,” sources in the Army said.
In the last week of May, Army Headquarters cleared Lt Gen Ghai as new 15 Corps Commander.
Having vast experience of tackling insurgency, Lt Gen Ghai was earlier posted as Major General Staff at Udhampur-based Northern Command.
Lt Gen Ghai was commissioned in the Kumaon Regiment of the Indian Army as an officer.
Besides serving in Kashmir and Jammu divisions, Lt Gen Ghai has served as 56 Infantry Division GOC in Northeast.
During his tenure, Lt Gen Aujla ensured an improved soldier-citizen connect.
His impromptu visits to remote areas of Kashmir enhanced his rapport with the populace.
This effort also included many successful events all over Kashmir, co-opting the citizens in various sports, culture, arts, education, skilling, and health initiatives.
Lt Gen Aujla strongly propounded a second chance for the misguided youth to bring them back from the brink, as he believes this to be critical in achieving lasting peace in J&K.
In another development, last Friday Lt Gen R S Raman took over charge as the new DG Military Intelligence (MI), while Lt Gen Raju Baijal took over as the new DG of Strategic Planning and Lt Gen Rajeev Puri as the DG of Information Warfare.