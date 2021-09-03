Mobile telephony, broadband services restored across Kashmir

Srinagar: Mobile phone calling and fixed-line broadband internet services were restored across all the districts of Kashmir on Friday night after two days of suspension.

The announcement of mobile phone service and broadband internet restoration was first made by a police spokesman while quoting IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Twitter.

Later, a statement issued by the police confirmed that mobile telephony and broadband internet were being restored at 10 pm on Friday. However, the statement said internet services on mobile phones will remain suspended till Sunday afternoon.

“In view of the peaceful situation, mobile service (voice call) and broadband of all TSPs shall open tonight at 10 pm. It is pertinent to mention that mobile service (voice call) and broadband of BSNL were never closed” the police statement said. “Internet on mobile services shall remain shutdown till Sunday afternoon”, it added.