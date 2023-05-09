Sgr-Leh NH to remain closed for 2 more days

Ganderbal: The Srinagar-Leh National Highway remained closed for the second day on Tuesday following fresh snowfall and multiple avalanches along the Zojila Pass on Monday.
An official said that the Zojila Pass on the Srinagar-Leh highway remained closed on Tuesday due to multiple avalanches at various places on the road, which blocked the road.
He said that with the improvement in weather, the road restoration work had started and efforts were on to make the highway motorable.
However, the official said that due to multiple avalanches it would take a few days to clear the road.
Hundreds of trucks and passenger vehicles continued to remain stranded on both sides of the highway.
Meanwhile, SSP Traffic, Rural, said that May 10 and 11 would be ‘traffic dry days’ on the Srinagar-Leh NH in view of the road widening work along the Sonamarg-Minimarg stretch.
“As such all Ladakh-bound motorists are informed that they should avoid travel towards Ladakh on the dates designated as traffic dry days," he said.