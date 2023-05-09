Sgr-Leh NH to remain closed for 2 more days

Ganderbal: The Srinagar-Leh National Highway remained closed for the second day on Tuesday following fresh snowfall and multiple avalanches along the Zojila Pass on Monday.

An official said that the Zojila Pass on the Srinagar-Leh highway remained closed on Tuesday due to multiple avalanches at various places on the road, which blocked the road.

He said that with the improvement in weather, the road restoration work had started and efforts were on to make the highway motorable.