SMALL INNOVATION, BIG THINKING | Ganderbal youth makes it to ‘India Book of Records’ for tech-innovation

Ganderbal: Aqib Ahmad Shah, 18, has brought laurels for Ganderbal district by entering his name into the ‘India Book of Records’ for tech-innovation.
Aqib Ahmad Shah, son of Muhammad Yaseen Shah of Safapora area of Ganderbal is a 12th standard student of Government Higher Secondary School, Safapora who made ‘seat belt ignition’ for cars that will ensure safety of the people, particularly the drivers, and result in minimising the loss of precious human lives in accidents.
Aqib is the first youth of Kashmir whose name has entered in the ‘India Book of Records’ in the ‘Innovation and Technology’ category.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, Aqib said that since childhood he used to open up toys and other electric devices at home, for which he used to get scolded.
“This habit of mine did not yield any results until I got admission in Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Safapora and Inspire Manak Awards competition by the Department of Science and Technology was announced,” he said.
“The Nodal Officer of school who is in charge of Inspire Awards started the sessions for it and inspired the students to apply. The awards journey started in the year 2019 and is still continuing. I won inspire award by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India in 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022. This year I could not make it because of age bar. But I applied for the innovation conclave at IIT Kanpur, for which my idea was selected and I was invited. I also attended the recently held ‘innovation hunt’ held at Sri Pratap College. I have also sent an innovative idea for review to University of Kashmir’s Incubation Center NIF,” Aqib said.
He said these were different ideas conceived with the help of his mentor Dr Muzaffar Ahmad, who teaches at the school he studies.
“My name was enlisted in ‘India Book of Records’ and I am working on different innovation for the bright future of India,” Aqib said.
He was also given an appreciation certificate by Ganderbal district administration for his work on the Republic Day.