SMALL INNOVATION, BIG THINKING | Ganderbal youth makes it to ‘India Book of Records’ for tech-innovation

Ganderbal: Aqib Ahmad Shah, 18, has brought laurels for Ganderbal district by entering his name into the ‘India Book of Records’ for tech-innovation.

Aqib Ahmad Shah, son of Muhammad Yaseen Shah of Safapora area of Ganderbal is a 12th standard student of Government Higher Secondary School, Safapora who made ‘seat belt ignition’ for cars that will ensure safety of the people, particularly the drivers, and result in minimising the loss of precious human lives in accidents.

Aqib is the first youth of Kashmir whose name has entered in the ‘India Book of Records’ in the ‘Innovation and Technology’ category.