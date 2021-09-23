There is change in strategy from across the border: IGP

Hailing the people for “their maturity after the death of Geelani”, IGP Kashmir said new the strategy from across the border is to carry out attacks here by “hybrid militants”. “85 percent attacks on police and other people were carried out with pistols,” he said, adding that till today 97 pistols have been seized.

The Kashmir Police chief said: “Pakistan is pushing small weapons (Pistols) so that killings with labels like informers are carried out.”

He said that more measures have been taken to prevent killings.

Kumar said that they have asked their personnel to adhere to the advisory. “Most of the policemen killed this year were unarmed and it seems a pattern,” he said adding that in Kulgam SOG cop went out of camp and was shot. “Our PSI sahib was shot from behind and his party was only some meters away.”

The senior police officer said that they were behind “hybrid militants”.

“When we arrest one OGW and we get to know about five others,” he added.