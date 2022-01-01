Vaishnodevi Shrine Stampede | J&K politicians shocked, grieved

“I am sure that the UT authorities will press all available resources into action and take immediate remedial measures. My heart goes out for those who lost their loved ones. The injured should be given immediate medical attention” Azad said.

Another former Chief Minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti shared her condolences on her Twitter handle. “I am also saddened by the tragic accident at Vaishno Devi & neither the administration nor the police are carrying out their duties. Instead, they are engrossed in threatening people into silence. My condolences to the families of those who lost their lives,” PDP president tweeted.

Apni Party president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari too expressed profound condolences with the bereaved families who lost their loved ones in the stampede and also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. “I am deeply saddened by this most unfortunate incident at Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in which a dozen pilgrims have died. The government must ensure that adequate compensation is provided to the next of their kin besides putting up an inquiry in this matter. Furthermore, the local administration must take pre-emptive measures in order to avoid such mishaps to recur in the future,” Bukhari said.

JKPCC president Ghulam Ahmad Mir, Peoples Conference chief Sajad Lone said the incident was unfortunate and expressed their condolences to the bereaved families.

Mir termed it as a “result of the grave negligence on the part of the administration and management” and demanded a high level probe into the tragedy. He demanded adequate ex-gratia relief of Rs 50 lakh for the NoK of those killed and Rs 10 lakh for the seriously injured.